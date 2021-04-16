Journalist John Brittas, ex-SFI chief V Sivadasan set to enter Rajya Sabha from Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior journalist John Brittas, who is the Managing Director of CPM-run Kairali TV, and young CPM leader V Sivadasan are all set to become Rajya Sabha MPs. Brittas was serving as media advisor to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan till recently.

The CPM leadership has decided to field them as Left front candidates for the Rajya Sabha election. The party secretariat finalised the decision on Friday based on a directive from the Polit Buro.

The election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala will be held on April 30. With the ruling LDF enjoying a majority in the Assembly, it will be able to win two seats while the opposition UDF can win one seat. Muslim League leader PV Abdul Wahab submitted his nomination as the UDF candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll on Friday.

Brittas has been part of the Left for more than two decades. His name has been actively considered for the Rajya Sabha for some time. Though there were reports that the party may decide to give outgoing Rajya Sabha MP KK Ragesh one more term, the leadership decided to go with Brittas.

Former SFI national president V Sivadasan has been coordinating the CPM's social media and IT cell. He was actively leading the LDF's social media campaigning in the recent Assembly election. A number of other names including that of Cherian Philip were also doing the rounds as possible LDF candidates.