STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Journalist John Brittas, ex-SFI chief V Sivadasan set to enter Rajya Sabha from Kerala

With the ruling LDF enjoying a majority in the Assembly, it will be able to win two seats while the opposition UDF can win one seat

Published: 16th April 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Senior journalist John Brittas and CPM leader V Sivadasan.

Senior journalist John Brittas and CPM leader V Sivadasan.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior journalist John Brittas, who is the Managing Director of CPM-run Kairali TV, and young CPM leader V Sivadasan are all set to become Rajya Sabha MPs. Brittas was serving as media advisor to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan till recently.  

The CPM leadership has decided to field them as Left front candidates for the Rajya Sabha election. The party secretariat finalised the decision on Friday based on a directive from the Polit Buro.

The election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala will be held on April 30. With the ruling LDF enjoying a majority in the Assembly, it will be able to win two seats while the opposition UDF can win one seat. Muslim League leader PV Abdul Wahab submitted his nomination as the UDF candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll on Friday.

Brittas has been part of the Left for more than two decades. His name has been actively considered for the Rajya Sabha for some time. Though there were reports that the party may decide to give outgoing Rajya Sabha MP KK Ragesh one more term, the leadership decided to go with Brittas.

Former SFI national president V Sivadasan has been coordinating the CPM's social media and IT cell. He was actively leading the LDF's social media campaigning in the recent Assembly election. A number of other names including that of Cherian Philip were also doing the rounds as possible LDF candidates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Brittas V Sivadasan LDF
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp