Kerala makes Covid negative papers or vaccination must to enter shopping malls

Kerala  has decided to make Covid negative certificates mandatory for people to enter shopping malls.

Published: 16th April 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 06:40 PM

covid testing children

Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has decided to make Covid negative certificates mandatory for people to enter shopping malls. Vaccinated people too can enter. The decision, details of which will be announced through a government order, was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday even as cases surged and the rate of infection breached 13% mark. As per the revised guidelines, only 150 people will be permitted for outdoor events and 75 for indoor functions.

Respective district administration has to be informed while holding events like weddings and housewarming, where entry should be strictly restricted. District administration should also hold talks with religious heads to restrict the number of people at festivals and religious programmes. All establishments including bars and cinema halls will have to shut down by 9 pm. Emergency services will be exempted. Extra vigil has to be taken at tuition centres. Around 2.5 lakh tests will be done on Friday and Saturday to determine the depth of the pandemic spread in the state.

Addressing a press meet, Chief Secretary V P Joy said more tests would be conducted among high-risk category people and those below 45 years. “Inspection, vaccination and enforcement measures are the key to containing the spread and public cooperation is a must,” said Joy.  

‘Zero waste in state’s vaccination drive’

Joy said of the 60 lakh vaccine doses the state received, only 7.25 lakh are left now. “The state has a stellar record of zero waste in vaccination,” he said. Joy also appealed to the people to cooperate with the state government’s efforts to check the virus spread.

The state is planning to contain the spread of Covid through a three-pronged strategy -- widespread testing, more curbs, and enhanced vaccination and enforcement measures. All those people who had participated in the poll campaign, frontline workers in the public transport etc would be tested as part of a mass testing programme. Mobile RT-PCR testing units will be pressed into service, he added.

2.5 lakh tests in 2 days
Only 150 people to be permitted at outdoor events and 75 at indoor functions
Dist admin has to be informed while holding events like weddings and housewarming
Extra vigil to be taken at tuition centres
Around 2.5 lakh tests to be done on Friday and Saturday
 More tests among high-risk category people and those below 45 years

