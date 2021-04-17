12 byroads closed on TN border as Covid cases surge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 12 byroads on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in the district have been closed by erecting barricades late on Friday night by the Tamil Nadu police in the wake of Covid-19 surge. However, the national highway at Kaliyakkavilai is open and people moving to both states are being inspected.

Travellers proceeding to Tamil Nadu will be allowed to pass the border only after producing Covid-19 negative certificate. The roads which have been closed are from Pozhiyoor in the coastal area in the western side to Amboori in the high-range in the eastern side. The Tamil Nadu police closed 12 byroads including Pozhiyoor and Uchakkada in Kulathoor panchayat, Kannuvamoodu near Karakonam, Panachamoodu, Vellarada and Amboori.