CPM slams Union Minister V Muraleedharan, says his criticism of Pinarayi not befitting his stature

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan has said that Union Minister V Muraleedharan's criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was ridiculous and not befitting his stature. The Prime Minister and the BJP central leadership should correct Muraleedharan, he said.

The people of the state will not accept Muraleedharan's attempt to tarnish the image of their Chief Minister who leads Kerala's fight against COVID-19, Vijayaraghavan said in a statement. "V Muraleedharan has already proved that he would misuse his position for his vested interests," he alleged.

Vijayaraghavan said that the Chief Minister's Covid prevention measures had grabbed the attention of the country. But what was Muraleedharan's contribution, he asked.

As Union Minister of State for External Affairs he did nothing to solve the problems faced by non-resident Keralites or the vaccine shortage faced by the state, said the CPM leader. The minister could not even bring the demands of the state government before the Union health department, he said.

His routine is to roam around the state using the state government's money and abuse the people of Kerala, claimed Vijayaraghavan.