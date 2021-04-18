Flag hoisting for Thrissur Pooram held under strict Covid protocol

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Amid strict protocol owing to Covid-19 second wave across the country, Thrissur Pooram, the much-awaited annual fest, kickstarted with ‘Kodiyettam’ ceremony. Though the state government granted sanction for conducting the festival, entry of public was restricted through pass issued by city police.

On Saturday, ‘Kodiyettam’ was first held in Thiruvambady temple at 11.45 am. The flag pole was decorated with banyan leaves and leaves of mango tree. For Thiruvambady, Thazhathupurakkal Sushith decorated the flag pole which is the traditional right of his family. Tantri Puliyannoor Sankara Narayanan Namboothirippad and main priest Pozhichoor Dinesan led the pooja and other rituals before the Kodiyettam ceremony.

In Paramekkavu temple, the kodiyettam ceremony was held around 12.05 pm. Apart from ceremonial flag hoisting on arecanut tree, the flag was also hoisted on the ‘Pala’ tree in the temple compound. Chembil Kuttan Ashari decorated the ‘Kodimaram’ for Paramekkavu temple. The flag hoisting was followed by a melam led by Peruvanam Kuttan Marar and team as the Paramekkavu Bhagavathy came out for the ceremonial ‘Arattu’ at Chandra Pushkarani of Sree Vadakkumnathan temple.

Last year, flag hoisting did not happen at eight participating temples that are scattered in and around Thrissur. The participating temples are Neythalakkavu Bhagavathy, Laloor Bhagavathy, Ayyanthole Karthyayani Kshethram, Kanimangalam Sastha, Chembukkavu Bhagavathy temple, Panamukkumpally Sastha temple, Karamukku Bhagavathy, and Chorakkattukavu Bhagavathy.

ENTRY RESTRICTED TO SWARAJ ROUND, THEKKINKAD MAIDAN

As Covid cases are rising across the state, the district administration had brought in some regulations for spectators of Thrissur Pooram. Those who carry either a vaccination certificate or a Covid negative certificate obtained through RT-PCR test will only be allowed to enter Swaraj Round and Thekkinkad Maidan. The police will be guarding major roads to Swaraj Round to avoid crowd gathering. The devaswoms of participating temples and organising temples- Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu- have already obtained passes from city police after submitting necessary documents for their people.