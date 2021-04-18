Job fraud case: Saritha Nair’s arrest likely soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Solar scam accused Saritha S Nair is likely to be arrested by Neyyattinkara police soon in the job fraud case registered against her. This follows the crucial information provided by prime accused Ratheesh, who was arrested on Friday.

Based on this, it emerged that Saritha had played a key role in luring many job aspirants after promising employment in Bevco (Kerala State Beverages Corporation) and the tourism department.

“Ratheesh has been remanded in judicial custody. We will seek permission from the court to get his custody for further interrogation to gather hard evidence against Saritha. Then, we will take further action including arrest. Not only Saritha, second accused Shaju Paliyode, who is on the run, will also be brought to justice,” said P Sreekumar, Neyyattinkara CI.

Ratheesh, a CPI leader, had told police that Saritha was the kingpin of the racket and she had conspired to swindle the complainants of several lakh.