Plaint against PWD minister Sudhakaran: Woman’s statement recorded

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Ambalappuzha police on Saturday recorded the statement of the complainant who had filed a petition against PWD Minister G Sudhakaran. The wife of a former personal staff member of the minister had lodged a complaint alleging that the minister’s remarks at a press conference had damaged her womanhood.

An officer said that they have taken only the statement of the woman and have not decided whether to register a case based on her complaint. “In our preliminary examination, we could not find anything significant to register a case. However, we have taken the statement to check the facts in the complaint,” said the officer. The woman, a former district committee member of SFI, had lodged a complaint with the police at 9.30 pm on April 14.

The minister had convened a press conference on April 11 and alleged that political criminalism prevails in the district. In the complaint, the woman said that the minister’s remarks at the press conference had damaged her womanhood and it could lead to communal rift. Meanwhile, Sudhakaran said he did not say anything against any women at the press conference.

“The press meet was telecast live and reported in all dailies. In the press conference, I had alleged that political criminalism prevails in the district. The new incident is a clear evidence of it. I mentioned the removal of a personal staff member and it was done by the CPM state committee after his unauthorised absence from office. The petition is the outcome of another political criminalism,”

Sudhakaran said. “I am a true Communist. A gang involving members of various political parties is behind this. These political criminals shouldn’t be encouraged. They are using the petitioner and her husband against me,” the minister said.