RT-PCR tests made mandatory for all travelers coming to Kerala as Covid-19 cases surge

Those who are not willing to undergo the test shall have to remain in room isolation for 14 days from date of entry to Kerala and do self-observation regarding symptoms. 

Published: 18th April 2021 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 06:31 PM

Covid 1919 , Coronavirus

The state made RT-PCR mandatory for all international travelers since January. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of worsening Covid-19 situation in Kerala, all domestic travellers visiting the state will have to undergo RT-PCR tests within 48 hours before or after the arrival. 

The health department issued an order on Sunday making the Covid-19 test mandatory for all visitors irrespective of their vaccination status. All travellers have to register in e-Jagratha portal.

The state added 18257 new Covid-19 patients with a test positivity rate of 16.77 on Sunday.

ALSO READ | 13,835 cases, TPR 17.04%; Shailaja says Kerala equipped for situation

The high numbers was due to the mega testing conducted in the last two days. There were 1,08,898 samples tested in the previous 24 hours. There were 25 deaths on the day.

Those undertaking RT-PCR test on arrival shall be in room isolation at their respective places of stay till RT-PCR report is available, the order said. If RT -PCR test is negative, the person shall follow strict Covid protocol - universal masking, safe distancing and hand hygiene - during their stay in the state.

Those who are not willing to undergo the test shall have to remain in room isolation for 14 days from date of entry to Kerala and do self-observation regarding symptoms. 

The state made RT-PCR mandatory for all international travelers since January. 

