TPR crosses 20% for second straight day in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: On the second consecutive day on Saturday, the district registered above 20 percent in Test Positivity Rate (TPR). The TPR was 20.41 per cent on Saturday and it was 21.20 per cent on Friday.

As many as 1,504 Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Saturday, the sixth day crossing 1,000 cases on the trot. As many as 7,518 people were tested and the number of active cases stood at 11,140 on Saturday. The number of cases are as follows:Kozhikode City Corporation-543, Koduvally-48, Chelannur-47, Maniyur-45, Koyilandy-38, Villiyapalli-35, Kadalundi-34, Mukkam-26 and Thamarasserry-25.

CURBS ON SUNDAYS

Kozhikode: In view of the worsening Covid situation, the Kozhikode district collector has imposed restrictions on Sundays with effect from April 18. As per the order, people should not venture out except for essential needs. Not more than five people should gather in public places on Sundays. Except for health-related centres and essential shops, all establi-shments should remain closed. Road traffic system will function as usual.