STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

TPR crosses 20% for second straight day in Kozhikode

On the second consecutive day on Saturday, the district registered above 20 percent in Test Positivity Rate (TPR). The TPR was 20.41 per cent on Saturday and it was 21.20 per cent on Friday.

Published: 18th April 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker marks a vial carrying a sample, collected for RT-PCR test, in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriRam BN

Image of Covid testing used for representational purpose only (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: On the second consecutive day on Saturday, the district registered above 20 percent in Test Positivity Rate (TPR). The TPR was 20.41 per cent on Saturday and it was 21.20 per cent on Friday.
As many as 1,504 Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Saturday, the sixth day crossing 1,000 cases on the trot.  As many as 7,518 people were tested and the number of active cases stood at 11,140 on Saturday. The number of cases are as follows:Kozhikode City Corporation-543, Koduvally-48, Chelannur-47, Maniyur-45, Koyilandy-38, Villiyapalli-35, Kadalundi-34, Mukkam-26 and Thamarasserry-25. 

CURBS ON SUNDAYS
Kozhikode: In view of the worsening Covid situation, the Kozhikode district collector has imposed restrictions on Sundays with effect from April 18. As per the order, people should not venture out except for essential needs. Not more than five people should gather in public places on Sundays. Except for health-related centres and essential shops, all establi-shments should remain closed. Road traffic system will function as usual.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kozhikode TPR COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp