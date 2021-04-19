DYFI workers dismantle foundation of house under construction

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The foundation of an under-construction house and a temporary shed for the power meter at Ettammal in Ajanur panchayat were allegedly dismantled by workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) — the CPM’s youth wing — because the owner did not contribute to the party’s election fund. The DYFI denied the charge, but said it opposed the construction of the house because it was coming up on a wetland.

It was around 5.30pm on April 15, a day after Vishu, that eight men — alleged to be members of the DYFI — knocked down the shed and two rows of laterite stones, and hoisted the youth organisation’s flag on the property of V M Raziq, 34. They also cut off access to the plot by unloading rocks on the pathway.Based on a complaint filed by Raziq’s elder brother Ashraf Kolavayal, Hosdurg police have charged three DYFI activists and five unidentified persons with criminal trespass, causing damage to property, wanton provocation with intent to cause riot, and criminal intimidation.

Raziq, who works with Ashraf at his banana wholesale business in Kanhangad town, is currently staying with his wife and two young children in Ashraf’s house at Kolavayal.A native of Madikai panchayat, Raziq had bought 10 cents at Ettammal in 2019 to build his own house. He got the permit on February 5, 2021, and started the work on April 8.

Meanwhile, the assembly election was announced and the CPM ward member allegedly asked Ashraf to contribute to the party election fund. “I said I will consider, but did not give them anything yet. That is why they destroyed the foundation,” Ashraf alleged.Refuting the claim, DYFI’s Kanhangad block president Vipin Kattady said though the organisation opposed the construction because the house was coming up on a wetland, they did not destroy the foundation. This is a false case foisted on our members, he said.

“Some people had hoisted the organisation’s flag on the plot. However, the leadership intervened and removed it,” he added. According to Vipin, the area faced waterlogging issues every monsoon and residents were apprehensive of a new building coming up there. “So, DYFI collected signatures from those concerned and submitted a complaint to the panchayat, based on which a memo was issued to stop the construction,” he said.

To be sure, the complaint was filed after the foundation was dismantled, though the DYFI had orally raised the issue with the village officer before. The officer had later visited the site and given his thumbs up to the project.

CPM leader and Ajanur panchayat vice-president K Sabeesh said Raziq was given a construction permit according to the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland (Amendment) Act, 2018, as per which the panchayat secretary can give permission to construct a house of less than 1,292sqft area on a wetland, if the plot is 10 cents or less and the owner does not own any other plot. “The stop memo was issued because he constructed an approach road to his house. He will have to explain that. Now that we have a complaint, we will check if Raziq owns any other plot,” Sabeesh said.