Kerala declares night curfew for two weeks to fight COVID-19, people asked to work from home

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To check the resurgence of COVID-19, the Kerala government on Monday declared night curfew in the state for the next two weeks.

The meeting called by the chief secretary V P Joy has decided to impose night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. Public transport will not be disrupted. Further, the meeting reduced the working hours of malls and theatres in the state to 7 pm, apart from placing strict restrictions for the entry of people in the malls.

ALSO READ: Migrant workers fear lockdown, but reluctant to leave Kerala this time

The state government has also decided to bring back the work from home norm for government and private employees in the state. Department heads will be told to make arrangements for working from home. Those who flout the COVID-19 protocol would be dealt with seriously, the meeting decided.

Private tuitions of students have been stopped in the wake of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. But there would be no restrictions on holding online classes. Relaxations in restrictions would be taken based on the progress in checking the spread of the Covid 19.

Thrissur Pooram

The state government has decided to give permission to hold the famed Thrissur Pooram, but people will not be allowed to take part in the festival. Only organisers of the festival are allowed to go to the venue.