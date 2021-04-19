STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ramesh Chennithala lists 14 recommendations to combat second wave of pandemic

Chennithala will call on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan at 11.30am on Monday to discuss the alarming rate at which the second wave has hit Kerala.

Published: 19th April 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | Vincent Puickal, EPS)

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | Vincent Puickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has come out with 14 recommendations on how to combat the second wave of the pandemic before it spins out of control. He has written to Chief Secretary V P Joy with the suggestions that he finalised after holding talks with experts in the health department.  Chennithala will call on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan at 11.30am on Monday to discuss the alarming rate at which the second wave has hit Kerala.

Treatment

Admission protocol: Patients should be admitted only under referral method so that seriously-ill patients can get admitted in govt hospitals. What is seen at present is that the affluent and those with minor symptoms who can influence authorities are getting admitted to hospitals, leaving needy patients to sleep on the floor.

ICUs & ventilators: Govt should ensure a common pool is maintained so that if there is any shortage of lifesaving equipment, Covid patients can avail it through proper admission protocol under the aegis of dist medical board.

Shortage of health workers should be addressed. Doctors in private and public sectors should be trained, within three days with IMA’s help, on providing Covid treatment. Contract postings should be made, if required.

Adequate beds should be ensured. Beds should be made available at all private clinics, dental clinics and OP departments.

Availability of life-saving drugs and oxygen cylinders should be ensured. Life-saving medicines like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab and steroids should be used only for those who require it and should not go unused.

Treatment cost in private hospitals should be controlled. None should be denied treatment citing financial difficulties. BPL families should be given free treatment in private hospitals.

Defence

Vaccines should be made available in the open market akin to the practice in other states. Continuation of administering vaccines should be completed on a war footing.

There is no need of lockdown in the state which would affect the lives of people. Instead, micro containment strategy should be adopted.

Social distancing, masks and sanitizers should be made mandatory.

The number of tests should be increased so that the spread of coronavirus can be contained. The contact list should be prepared and stringent measures of quarantine steps should be maintained

Crisis management

Local body institutions should be strengthened. Adequate funds should be ensured to them.

Awareness on combating Covid and its treatment should reach the people and fake campaigns should be discouraged.

Coordination

Health, home, local bodies and revenue departments should be rendering co-ordinated efforts to combat the pandemic.

Research

Research is required to probe into the spread of the virus and the change in genetics. Study should be undertaken on the number of death rates on a day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala covid 19 Ramesh chennithala
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp