Wear mask or cough up Rs 500 as fine in trains and stations in Kerala

Accordingly, the Southern Railway is also taking action with immediate effect, the official added.

Published: 19th April 2021 05:29 AM

The standard operating procedure (SOP) for movement of trains brought out by the Indian Railways specifies that all passengers should be advised to wear a face cover.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Railway has announced that a fine of up to Rs 500 will be imposed on those not wearing a facemask while in railway premises including trains, as per an order issued by the Railway Board. 

According to a Railway official, the standard operating procedure (SOP) for movement of trains brought out by the Indian Railways specifies that all passengers should be advised to wear a face cover or a mask at entry and during travel. “Various state governments have imposed fines on persons not wearing masks in public places. Taking this into account, the Railway Board has authorised all zonal railways to collect a fine up to Rs 500 under the Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012, from those not wearing a mask,” said the official.

Accordingly, the Southern Railway is also taking action with immediate effect, the official added. The railway has authorised the station master or station manager, officers not below the rank of the ticket collector of the commercial department or officers of an equivalent rank at the operating department, and RPF officials to collect these fines.

