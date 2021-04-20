STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

In another 'Drishyam' style murder in Kerala, man held for killing brother and burying body

The Pathanamthitta police received a tip-off that a man, who went missing from Anchal in Kollam two years ago, was murdered by his relatives and buried near his house

Published: 20th April 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In yet another 'Drishyam' style murder, a 44-year-old man was beaten to death by his brother and the body was buried with the help of his mother. Two years later, the incident came to light after a relative gave a tip-off to police.

The Pathanamthitta police received a tip-off that a man, who went missing from Anchal in Kollam two years ago, was murdered by his relatives and buried near his house. The deceased has been identified as Shaji Peter, 44, a native of Eroor.

After the police shared the tip-off with their counterparts in Kollam, the Eroor Police immediately took Shaji's elder brother Sajin Peter, mother Ponnamma and Sajin's wife Arya into custody. The police will inspect the place where the body was buried, in the presence of forensic experts on Wednesday.

The incident took place during the Onam season of 2018. Shaji Peter was unmarried and was away from home. He returned to his ancestral house during the Onam season in 2018.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that Shaji misbehaving with his elder brother Sajin's wife led to the murder. As per the information received by the police, Sajin Peter beat him to death. The body was buried in a field near his house with the help of his mother and wife. Later, they told everyone that Shaji was in Malappuram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Drishyam
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp