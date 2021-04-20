In another 'Drishyam' style murder in Kerala, man held for killing brother and burying body

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In yet another 'Drishyam' style murder, a 44-year-old man was beaten to death by his brother and the body was buried with the help of his mother. Two years later, the incident came to light after a relative gave a tip-off to police.

The Pathanamthitta police received a tip-off that a man, who went missing from Anchal in Kollam two years ago, was murdered by his relatives and buried near his house. The deceased has been identified as Shaji Peter, 44, a native of Eroor.

After the police shared the tip-off with their counterparts in Kollam, the Eroor Police immediately took Shaji's elder brother Sajin Peter, mother Ponnamma and Sajin's wife Arya into custody. The police will inspect the place where the body was buried, in the presence of forensic experts on Wednesday.

The incident took place during the Onam season of 2018. Shaji Peter was unmarried and was away from home. He returned to his ancestral house during the Onam season in 2018.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that Shaji misbehaving with his elder brother Sajin's wife led to the murder. As per the information received by the police, Sajin Peter beat him to death. The body was buried in a field near his house with the help of his mother and wife. Later, they told everyone that Shaji was in Malappuram.