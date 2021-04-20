STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Palm chopping case: Prime accused turns Covid positive, trial suspended

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here suspended the second phase trial in the case relating to chopping off the palm of a college professor owing to Covid-19.

Published: 20th April 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here suspended the second phase trial in the case relating to chopping off the palm of a college professor owing to Covid-19. The trial, which was scheduled to commence on Monday, was deferred till next month after the prime accused tested positive. As many as 11 persons, including one of the main conspirators and member of the seven-man assailant group that chopped off T J Joseph’s palm, are facing trial . 

“It is second accused Sajil, part of the seven-member gang, who tested positive. Key conspirator M K Nazar is also under observation as some of his jail mates tested positive. So the court decided not to start the trial now,” said an official.Though victim T J Joseph was summoned for witness examination, considering the Covid-19 situation, he was directed not to appear on Monday. 

The court will hold a formal posting of the case on May 5 and evaluate the situation. Later, the schedule of the trial will be fixed again. Another concern is that some NIA officers had also tested Covid positive recently.  

The other accused, include Shafeeq, Najeeb, Asiz Odakali, Mohammed Rafi, Subair T P, M K Noushad, Mansoor, P P Moideen Kunju and P M Ayoob. There were 51 accused in the case and 45 were chargesheeted by the NIA. As many as 31 persons underwent trial and 13 were convicted in 2015.

 “The second phase trial is for the accused who were arrested or had surrendered after the first phase trial held from 2013 to 2015. First accused Savad, who chopped the palm of the victim, is yet to be traced,” an official said.

There are around 306 witnesses, 963 documents and 227 material objects to be examined as part of the trial. The incident leading up to the sensational case happened on July 4, 2010, when Joseph — then a professor at Newman College, Thodupuzha — and his family were returning from church. Their car was blocked by a seven-member group in Muvattupuzha. After smashing the vehicle’s windshield and assaulting other family members, Joseph was pulled out and his right palm chopped off by Savad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Palm chopping case COVID 19
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp