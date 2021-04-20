Palm chopping case: Prime accused turns Covid positive, trial suspended

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here suspended the second phase trial in the case relating to chopping off the palm of a college professor owing to Covid-19. The trial, which was scheduled to commence on Monday, was deferred till next month after the prime accused tested positive. As many as 11 persons, including one of the main conspirators and member of the seven-man assailant group that chopped off T J Joseph’s palm, are facing trial .

“It is second accused Sajil, part of the seven-member gang, who tested positive. Key conspirator M K Nazar is also under observation as some of his jail mates tested positive. So the court decided not to start the trial now,” said an official.Though victim T J Joseph was summoned for witness examination, considering the Covid-19 situation, he was directed not to appear on Monday.

The court will hold a formal posting of the case on May 5 and evaluate the situation. Later, the schedule of the trial will be fixed again. Another concern is that some NIA officers had also tested Covid positive recently.

The other accused, include Shafeeq, Najeeb, Asiz Odakali, Mohammed Rafi, Subair T P, M K Noushad, Mansoor, P P Moideen Kunju and P M Ayoob. There were 51 accused in the case and 45 were chargesheeted by the NIA. As many as 31 persons underwent trial and 13 were convicted in 2015.



“The second phase trial is for the accused who were arrested or had surrendered after the first phase trial held from 2013 to 2015. First accused Savad, who chopped the palm of the victim, is yet to be traced,” an official said.

There are around 306 witnesses, 963 documents and 227 material objects to be examined as part of the trial. The incident leading up to the sensational case happened on July 4, 2010, when Joseph — then a professor at Newman College, Thodupuzha — and his family were returning from church. Their car was blocked by a seven-member group in Muvattupuzha. After smashing the vehicle’s windshield and assaulting other family members, Joseph was pulled out and his right palm chopped off by Savad.