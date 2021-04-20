Travancore Devaswom Board imposes restrictions for darshan at temples, here are the guidelines

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a steep surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Tuesday imposed restrictions for devotees and the temple administrations.

Following directions from the state government, the TDB has issued an advisory to ensure a hassle-free darshan for the deities and avoid a superspread in the temples.

Here are the guidelines:

* At a time more than 10 people are not allowed at temples for darshan

* Temple administration should ensure no rush in front of the sanctum sanctorum during the periodic rituals

* Devotees should maintain social distancing inside and outside the temple

* The temple staff and devotees should always wear masks

* Devotees should be allowed to enter into the temple only after conducting a thermal screening using scanners

* Sanitisers should be made available at all temples and ensure that all devotees and staff use it regularly

* A maximum of 75 people are allowed to be present during temple festivals and rituals

* Temple staff or authorities should ensure that the devotees are returned soon after the darshan

* Devotees aged above 60 and less than 10 are not allowed to come to the temple for the time-being

* 'Annadanam' ( free meal) except the part of temple offering (Vazhipadu) is not allowed

* 'Bali' offerings and related Annadanam should be done strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocol

* Elephants will not be allowed for the temple rituals at temples till further orders. However, this guideline is applicable for the temples which are yet to schedule the festivals and rituals using elephants. The temples which had already fixed the schedule can go ahead with prior approval from the board

* All temple staff should take COVID-19 vaccination at the earliest

* The temple timings should be rearranged so that the temple should be opened for darshan at 6 am and should be closed after darshan at 7 pm

* The respective devaswom assistant commissioners should ensure that all these guidelines are followed by the temples