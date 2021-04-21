STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Aviation sector faces Covid headwind as more nations enforce travel curbs

‘Double mutant’ Indian variant of virus reportedly detected in at least 10 other countries

Published: 21st April 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image for representation (File | PTI)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The aviation sector is expected to face strong headwind in the coming weeks after “double mutant” Indian variant of the coronavirus has been detected in at least 10 other countries, including the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. 

A senior Air India officer said the reports of ‘Indian mutant’ has forced the UAE to declare that passengers travelling from India to Dubai will have to produce Covid-negative reports taken within 48 hours of departure from Thursday, while it was 72 hours earlier. This is expected to hit Kerala badly as Kerala to Dubai is the busiest route in south India, although routes like Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-Dubai are also among the world’s busiest international routes. 

The RT-PCR report must also have a QR code linked to the original report for verification by the airline and authorities in UAE. Further, reports of Indian mutants found in foreign countries have forced the United Kingdom to add India to its red list of countries on Monday, following which passengers from here are not allowed to enter the UK from Friday.

While 10-day quarantine has been made mandatory for British or Irish nationals coming from red-listed countries there, the entry is banned for foreign nationals who visited the red listed countries. New Zealand has also barred entry of passengers from India, including Kiwis, during April 11-28 period, while Hong Kong has barred passenger aircraft from India for 14 days from Tuesday after concern over Indian mutant. Oman has also directed its citizens not to travel to India unless absolutely necessary.

“The flying hours of airlines from here have dropped considerably. The passenger load factor of many airlines operating between West Asia and Indian states including Kerala dropped around 25-30 per cent. Since most of the airlines have sold a good number of tickets in advance anticipating a good passenger movement in the summer schedule, the airlines are not in a position to cancel the schedule as they will have to refund the ticket. Otherwise, a good number of aircraft would have been grounded by this time,” said an Air India Express officer.

After Dubai, more countries are expected to tighten the norms for travel from India in the coming days which will certainly hit Kerala as the state accounts for the highest number of Indian diaspora in West Asia, according to travel experts. Eric Feigl-Ding, a US epidemiologist and health economist, recently likened India as a breeding ground for more variants after a new variant, called B.1.617, initially detected in India with two mutations — the E484Q and L452R.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aviation sector India travel ban COVID 19
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp