Cops find body buried in private land near Chottur

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Valanchery police on Tuesday found a body buried in a land of a private party near Chottur. The police are yet to identify the dead body. However, the officers suspect the body to be that of Subeera Farhath, who was recently reported missing from the area.

The 21-year-old woman, who was working as a helper at a dental clinic in the region here, presumably went missing on March 10. Later, the police had also launched an investigation into the case based on a complaint filed by Subeera’s father Kabeer.

According to Valanchery police officials, the dead body can only be identified after conducing postmortem examination and with the help of forensic experts as the body was found in a decomposed state. Meanwhile, the local people said a dress similar to the one which Subeera was wearing was found from the pit.