COVID-19 guidelines revised in Kerala, 14-day quarantine must for high-risk contacts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has made 14-day quarantine mandatory for high-risk primary contacts of COVID-19 patients. The quarantine should be continued even if the person tests negative on the eighth day, as per the revised guidelines issued on Wednesday. The quarantine can either be at home or in an institution.

As per the guidelines, COVID-19 patients will have to avoid unnecessary travel and contact for seven days after getting discharged from a hospital.

Low-risk primary contacts should follow all COVID-19 protocols for 14 days. During this period, they should limit social interactions and avoid marriages, office and other visits.

Asymptomatic people who came in contact with persons who came from abroad and all domestic travellers visiting the state shall register on the eJagratha portal. They should take RT-PCR tests 48 hours before or after arrival in the state.

Those undertaking RT-PCR tests on arrival should undergo room isolation at their respective places of stay till the result is out, the guidelines said. If the RT-PCR test is negative, the person shall follow strict COVID protocols during their stay in the state.

Those who are not willing to undergo the test should remain in room isolation for 14 days from the date of entry into Kerala and carry out self-observation regarding symptoms. The state had made RT-PCR mandatory for all international travellers since January.

