STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Low turnout of women voters in Central Kerala worries parties

Political observers say unlike earlier, woman voters now make their choice based on candidate, other factors

Published: 21st April 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when political parties are all waiting with bated breath for election results on May 2, a data on woman voter turnout in the assembly polls have revealed an interesting trend wherein main constituencies in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki and Alappuzha districts have recorded low turnout of woman voters compared to north Kerala and south Kerala districts. The woman voter turnout in majority of these constituencies in 2021 assembly polls is much less compared to 2016 assembly polls even when the total number of woman voters in these constituencies have gone up by a few thousands in 2021.  

Though the number of female voters is high in all the districts compared to male voters, low participation by woman voters in these constituencies has been a worrisome factor for UDF, LDF and NDA as all these fronts have been betting big on woman votes for smooth sail of their candidates in the polls.While LDF relied on food kits and pension to garner woman votes, the UDF targeted more woman votes pitching high pension amount (Nyay) as poll promise apart from using Sabarimala, back-door appointments by LDF government and gold smuggling case.   

The NDA too made Sabarimala and gold smuggling main poll plank to woo woman voters. “On earlier occasions, if the woman voter turnout was less, then generally it’s seen as dampener for UDF’s prospects. But now, it’s hard to predict as woman voters sway their preferences between LDF, UDF and NDA based on candidates and other related factors. Moreover, women from middle class and upper middle class families in these districts don’t prefer casting their votes,” said political commentator advocate A Jayashankar.

While Covid-19 pandemic fear has also been cited as one of the reasons, experts also cite the low woman cadre strength of political parties in Central Kerala compared to north and south regions in the state. “Urban centres like Ernakulam generally see less number of women voters casting their votes. We need to look at the age of woman voters who stayed away from polls to really assess its impact. Anyway, this trend is not so rosy for the political fronts at a time when battle has become fierce,” said Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) chairman D Dhanuraj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
women voters Central Kerala
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp