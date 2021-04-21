Man killed in drunken brawl

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 39-year-old man was murdered following a fight with one of his friends at Punalur on Tuesday night, the police said. The deceased is Sanil of Murugan Kovil in Kollam. As per preliminary reports, a drunken brawl between the two might have led to the murder. It seems Sanil was attacked with a sword. The police have taken into custody a friend of Sanil in connection with the case. The murder took place around 7.30 pm. Sanil’s body has been kept at the Punalur Taluk Hospital and will be released to his relatives after postmortem examination.