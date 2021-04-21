Mansoor case: Weapons recovered

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Crime Branch team which is investigating the murder of IUML worker Mansoor of Pullukkara, took the seven accused persons to the spot where Mansoor was attacked on April 6. During evidence collection, the Crime Branch team led by DySP P Vikraman recovered two iron pipes used by the assailants to attack Mansoor and Muhasin from Mukkil Peedika.

The accused were brought to the place of crime under tight security. They were brought to Chokli police station in the morning. The team which reached the station around 10.30 am, spent around two hours in Pullukkara as part of evidence collection.