Will examine HC verdict in detail: KT Jaleel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the High Court turning down his petition, former Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel said he would adopt the future course of action after examining the verdict in detail and discussing it with those concerned.

The High Court on Tuesday dismissed Jaleel’s petition challenging the Lok Ayukta verdict that held him guilty of nepotism and favouritism. In a Facebook post, Jaleel said he resigned as minister following the Lok Ayukta vedict and with it, that chapter has come to a close. He said it was on the basis of legal opinion that he approached the High Court.

Jaleel said he believes the Almighty, who is capable of seeing through people, is watching everything, He said this belief gives him immense strength. The former minister also reiterated that his actions caused no loss to the state exchequer and his intention was only to revive a quasi-government institution that was in a shambles.