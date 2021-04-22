STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cap Covid vaccine price: Kerala urges Centre

State urgently needs 50 lakh more doses of vaccines to complete vaccination for those above 45 years

Published: 22nd April 2021 02:57 AM

Vials of remdesivir vaccines recovered from three persons who were arrested by the police for its alleged black marketing, in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Serum Institute fixing the price of Covid vaccine at Rs 600/dose for private hospitals and Rs 400/dose for state governments, the state is exploring various options for vaccine distribution. Kerala has raised two demands before the Centre - Guidelines on pricing and a price cap. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made it clear that the state would continue with the free vaccine, as announced earlier. Now the state will also have to formulate specific criteria for vaccination in the government sector. 

The state is worried that it will lose the momentum. With lack of vaccine doses, state’s buffer stock has come down to about 5 lakh. “We used to do around 2 lakh doses per day earlier. We would have gone to 2.5 lakh. Our strategy was to bring down the susceptible population. We are in a comfortable position,” pointed out a top health official. 

Going by the state health department’s calculation, the state urgently needs 50 lakh more doses of vaccines to complete vaccination for those above 45 years. Kerala has decided to continue with free vaccine in the government sector and will press the demand for free vaccine from the Centre. There’s an urgent requirement to double vaccine production and the issue has already been raised during a national coordination meeting on Tuesday, said officials. 

The state has also pointed at the need for price stability. “There are too many variables and flexibilities coming into play with the new vaccine policy. We have demanded that instead there should be guidelines on pricing. Going by the current scenario, each hospital can sell vaccine at different rates. Also they cannot equate commercial operation with supply for states. Secondly, there should be a cap on pricing,” said sources.

Currently private hospitals buy vaccine at Rs 250 of which Rs 100 is service charge and the remaining the cost, which the hospitals should pay back. On similar lines it should be worked out. The state also foresees a depleted supply in vaccine which could lead to further chaos.Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state has already made its demand clear - that the Centre should provide the vaccine to be distributed at the government sector free of cost. At the same time sufficient production and supply should be ensured for the private sector. 

“The Centre should have set up more production centres across the state. Also there’s a need to increase the central assistance as disaster assistance. The Union Government should take up the responsibility of providing free vaccine to states,” she said. 

