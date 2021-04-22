Saritha Nair arrested by Kasaba police in solar scam case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Controversial businesswoman Saritha S Nair was arrested by Kozhikode Kasaba police from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday in connection with the solar scam case.

She was arrested for failing to attend the trial on a case filed by Abdul Majeed, who allegedly deposited Rs 42 lakh with her for setting up solar panels. The verdict was due last month but due to her regular absence, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court could not complete the proceedings. Following a warrant against Saritha, the Kozhikode police picked her from her residence.

Majeed's was one of the first cases that were filed against Saritha in connection with the solar scam. Similar warrants are pending against Saritha in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts too. The cops have set off for Kozhikode and will produce Saritha before the court on Thursday night or Thursday.