Two inmates of Thiruvananthapuram jail test positive for COVID, all prisoners to get vaccine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two inmates of Poojappura Central Prison tested positive for COVID-19 during the testing drive held on Thursday.

Notorious burglar Devinder Singh aka Bunty Chor and another inmate Manikandan tested positive. Bunty is serving a 10-year prison term for theft.

The Prisons Department has been conducting a drive to test the inmates of all prisons in the state.

The department has also initiated a vaccination drive among the inmates and is planning to wrap it up soon. The department officials said all the 6000-odd prisoners will be vaccinated by May first week.