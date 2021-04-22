Two inmates of Thiruvananthapuram jail test positive for COVID, all prisoners to get vaccine
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two inmates of Poojappura Central Prison tested positive for COVID-19 during the testing drive held on Thursday.
Notorious burglar Devinder Singh aka Bunty Chor and another inmate Manikandan tested positive. Bunty is serving a 10-year prison term for theft.
The Prisons Department has been conducting a drive to test the inmates of all prisons in the state.
The department has also initiated a vaccination drive among the inmates and is planning to wrap it up soon. The department officials said all the 6000-odd prisoners will be vaccinated by May first week.