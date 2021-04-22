STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two inmates of Thiruvananthapuram jail test positive for COVID, all prisoners to get vaccine

Notorious burglar Devinder Singh aka Bunty Chor and another inmate Manikandan tested positive. Bunty is serving a 10-year prison term for theft.

Published: 22nd April 2021 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

The Prisons Department has been conducting a drive to test the inmates of all prisons in the state (Image used for representational purposes)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two inmates of Poojappura Central Prison tested positive for COVID-19 during the testing drive held on Thursday.

Notorious burglar Devinder Singh aka Bunty Chor and another inmate Manikandan tested positive. Bunty is serving a 10-year prison term for theft.

The Prisons Department has been conducting a drive to test the inmates of all prisons in the state.

The department has also initiated a vaccination drive among the inmates and is planning to wrap it up soon. The department officials said all the 6000-odd prisoners will be vaccinated by May first week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Thiruvananthapuram Poojappura prison
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp