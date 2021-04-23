STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

All jailbirds to get Covid jab by May first week

The prisons department has rolled out measures to vaccinate inmates of all jails in the state  against Covid-19 before mid-May.

Published: 23rd April 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prisons department has rolled out measures to vaccinate inmates of all jails in the state against Covid-19 before mid-May. During the first leg of the mammoth exercise, vaccination of prisoners above 45 years will be completed this month while the rest will get their first jab by May first week.DGP Prisons  Rishi Raj Singh had met the home secretary and the health secretary recently to press the demand and their response was favourable, according to a source. 

As a precursor,  inmates of Kollam district prison were vaccinated last week. Around 140 inmates received vaccines in Kollam, while the exercise has been set in motion in other prisons in the state. Prisons Headquarters DIG Santosh S said that all the prisoners irrespective of their age will be inoculated.  He said that both the undertrials and convicts will be given vaccines and those who are released from jail before the second shot can get the jab from outside. 

“If not for the vaccine shortage, we would have already vaccinated all the prisoners. Now, due to the efforts of the DGP, we are rapidly moving forward and will wrap up the exercise by May first week,” he said. Though prisons in the state remain congested, there was no major outbreak among prisoners.

There are about 6,000 prisoners in the state and half of them were tested for Covid following the second wave of the pandemic. Of these, fewer than 25 people  had tested positive. DIG Santosh S  said that  Ernakulam district prison reported the maximum number of positive cases-- 16, while Ernakulam sub-jail had three cases. Open prisons in Cheemeni and Nettukaltheri recorded one case each, while Kannur had two. 

UAE ISSUES TRAVEL BAN ON PASSENGERS FROM INDIA

T’Puram: The UAE has issued a travel ban on passengers from India to that country with effect from Saturday midnight. Passengers from India through other countries (transit) are also not allowed to enter UAE unless they were staying 14 days in other countries. However, departure flights from Dubai to India and cargo flights continue to operate. UAE citizens, diplomatic passport holders, official delegations and flights of businessman are exempted from curbs. The exempted categories of people should go for 10-day quarantine and PCR test on their arrival in UAE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
inmates COVID 19 Kerala COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp