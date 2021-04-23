STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala to procure Covid jabs directly to meet demand

A committee headed by the chief secretary and comprising the secretaries of finance and health will oversee vaccine procurement.

Published: 23rd April 2021 06:05 AM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will procure Covid- 19 vaccines directly from companies even as it awaits a favourable response from the Centre to its demand for more vaccine supplies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Briefing reporters after assessing the Covid situation in the state on Thursday, the chief minister said the state has decided to go ahead with vaccine procurement so as to avoid delay in supply. He said the Centre could reimburse the state after it procures vaccines from the market. A committee headed by the chief secretary and comprising the secretaries of finance and health will oversee vaccine procurement.

CM flays doc assn’s criticism of mass testing strategy

“An expert committee will evolve guidelines for vaccination to avoid confusion and overcrowding at the centres,” said Pinarayi. Only those who have registered online should go to the vaccination centres. Also, vaccine will be administered to those who had completed spot registration. 

Online registration will be compulsory for those awaiting the second dose of the vaccine. Pinarayi said most of the people in the state had been administered Covishield vaccine and there was no need to worry if the second dose is delayed even by 12 weeks. Directions have been given to prepare vaccination schedules based on availability of vaccines, he said.

From May 1, 1.65 crore people in the state between the age group of 18 to 45 years will also be administered vaccines. Priority will be given for people with illnesses. The vaccination will be carried out in two or three stages to avoid overcrowding. The chief minister said there is a huge discrepancy in treatment charges collected by private hospitals from Covid patients. Private hospitals have been directed not to overcharge patients. A meeting with representatives of various hospitals will be convened on Saturday to arrive at a consensus on uniform Covid treatment charge in the state. 

Arrangements will be made to ensure that treatment for other illnesses are also carried out uninterrupted in hospitals along with Covid treatment. A task force headed by the additional chief secretary (home) will oversee the arrangements in this regard, he said Pinarayi flayed the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) for its criticism that mass testing strategy adopted by the government was beyond the capacity of testing centres. “Such a stance should not have been adopted by an association of doctors. Right now, the focus is on timely detection and treatment. They (KGMOA) should not be concerned about the minor inconveniences that arise during the process,” he said. 

