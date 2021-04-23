STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Madrasa teacher sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting boy

The public prosecutor (Pocso cases) said Madhani was sentenced to 20 years of RI under Section 6 of the Pocso Act and another 10 years of RI under Section 377 of the IPC. Both would run concurrently.

Published: 23rd April 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

(Representational Image | File Photo)

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: An Islamic school teacher has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 11-year-old male student.

Additional sessions court (I) judge T K Nirmala found Abdul Haneefa Madhani, 41, guilty on two counts -- aggravated sexual assault by a teacher under Section 5 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, and forced sodomy under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

Public prosecutor (Pocso cases) Prakash Ammannaya said Madhani was sentenced to 20 years of RI under Section 6 of the Pocso Act and another 10 years of RI under Section 377 of the IPC. Both the sentences would run concurrently.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 each under the two sections. If he did not pay the fine, he will have to serve an extra 12 months (six months each) in prison, said the prosecutor.

According to the prosecution, the victim was sexually assaulted several times. "The last time he was assaulted was on May 31, 2016," said Ammannaya.

The Ambalathara police registered a case and arrested Madhani but he was released on bail. After the court found him guilty, he was arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Madrasa Pocso
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp