Thrissur Pooram held with all rituals following Covid protocol

The Madathil Varavu of Thiruvambady Bhagavathi began as usual at 9am with Thiruvambady Chandrasekharan carrying the idol of the deity.

Published: 24th April 2021 06:21 AM

Thiruvambady-Paramekkavu groups facing each other at Thekke Gopura Nada for symbolic Kudamattam as part of Thrissur Pooram on Friday

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Thrissur Pooram was conducted on Friday with all rituals amid Covid restrictions, even as the absence of a huge crowd cheering to the rhythm of ‘melam’ was felt across ceremonies.The pooram ceremonies began with the visit, known as ‘Ghataka Pooram’, of all participating deities to the Sree Vadakkunnatha temple. While huge elephant parades are the norm, they cut down on the celebrations this year, and every group—except Paramekkavu Bhagavathi—held one-elephant parades.

The Madathil Varavu of Thiruvambady Bhagavathi began as usual at 9am with Thiruvambady Chandrasekharan carrying the idol of the deity. A panchavadyam performance led by Kongad Madhu woke Thrissur city to the pooram spirit, albeit with spectators being online. The Paramekkavu Baghavathi held a 15-elephant parade for which Peruvanam Kuttan Marar led the ‘Pandi Melam’.

Though the ‘kudamattom’ ceremony usually happens after the Elanjithara Melam, the Paramekkavu group began the ceremony from the parade in front of the temple as Thiruvambady had stated that they will not be holding ‘kudamattom’. Parasols of different colours rekindled memories of a full-fledged pooram, which thrills spectators with the kind of craft displayed on a piece of cloth.

Recognised for the way it is conducted, with the involvement of all people irrespective of religion, the Thrissur Pooram this year set another model—organising a festival without compromising on Covid protocol. Public entry was restricted to the Thekkinkad Maidan on the day. Over 2,000 police personnel guarded the cultural capital of the state to ensure the smooth conduct of the pooram. 

It took several rounds of discussions with higher officials, devaswom authorities and the police to streamline the conduct of the festival following the Covid protocol. All attendees had to produce either vaccination certificates or Covid negative certificates after RT-PCR tests to receive a pass to enter Thekkinkad Maidan. 

Social media platforms were filled with memories of the pooram, which has always been a time for celebration with family and friends. Many expressed optimism that things would change for the better next year, to enable people to take part in the festival of culture, heritage and art.



