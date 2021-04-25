'Grave violation of human rights': 11 Kerala MPs write to CJI, seeks urgent hearing in Siddique Kappan case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 11 UDF MP's led by K Sudhakaran have shot off a joint letter to Chief Justice, N V Ramana seeking the Supreme Court's intervention in the case of journalist Siddique Kappan who has been admitted at Mathura Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh after he became Covid positive.

They urged before the Chief Justice that the Malayali journalist should be shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences for expert medical attention.

"He is presently suffering from COVID-19 and has been admitted in the Mathura Medical College Hospital in Mathura. His condition is serious and he needs better treatment.

We, therefore, implore you to save Shri Kappans life by giving him an urgent hearing in the matter requesting for issue of necessary orders to shift him from Mathura Medical College Hospital to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi", said the signatories.

The MPs noted in the letter that Siddique Kappan has been handcuffed to his bed like a chained animal at the Mathura MCH where his jaw bone has been fractured.

The Supreme Court had taken 7 habeas corpus petitions over the last six months. The MPs highlighted that due to unknown reasons the petitions were never considered.

"Siddique Kappan had gone to Hatras on October 5 as a journalist to discharge his duties. He was arrested at Mathura and the Supreme Court which is the constitutional office-bearer should reconsider Siddique Kappan's case", said the joint letter signed by the 11 UDF MP's.

They said Kappan was unable to consume food and had been denied use of a toilet for four days, due to which he has become extremely weak.

"It is shocking beyond words that such a grave violation of human rights is happening in our India, a democracy. Therefore, we beseech you Sir, as the guardian of our Constitution, to examine this matter time sensitively and to provide an interim relief to Shri Siddique Kappan until the disposal of his Habeas Corpus application", the letter said.

Apart from Sudhakaran, the other MP's include K Muraleedharan, E T Mohammed Basheer, V K Sreekandan, Ramya Haridas, Benny Behanan, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Anto Antony, N K Premachandran and P V Abdul Wahab.

Kappan was arrested on October 5, 2020 while he was on his way to Hathras, home to the young Dalit woman who died after being gang-raped, allegedly by four upper-caste men.

The FIR has been filed under various provisions of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against four people having alleged links with the Popular Front of India, or PFI.

PFI had been accused in the past of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country.

(With PTI Inputs)