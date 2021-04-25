STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode: Patient kept in ambulance by doctor for two hours

The CHC staff denied Vasudevan permission to enter the hospital as the doctor was not present.

Published: 25th April 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The State Human Rights Commission has registered a case voluntarily in an incident wherein a patient, who was sent to the Thalakulathur Community Health Centre from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH), was not admitted and was made to remain in the ambulance for two hours. Vasudevan M, 70, a native of Kakkodi, who broke his leg in an accident, had to remain the vehicle allegedly due to the doctor’s insistence. 

The CHC staff denied Vasudevan permission to enter the hospital as the doctor was not present. Despite relatives requests, the doctor refused to admit the patient. When they asked him to give them the reason for  denying the admission in writing, so that they can take Vasudevan back to the MCH, he refused that too. Later, the patient was admitted after local residents and local body intervened.

Judicial member of the Commission K Baijunath asked DMO to investigate into the incident and submit a report within four weeks. The medical officer of Thalakulathur Community Health Center has also been asked to give explanation in the matter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kozhikode
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp