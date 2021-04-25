Kozhikode: Patient kept in ambulance by doctor for two hours

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The State Human Rights Commission has registered a case voluntarily in an incident wherein a patient, who was sent to the Thalakulathur Community Health Centre from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH), was not admitted and was made to remain in the ambulance for two hours. Vasudevan M, 70, a native of Kakkodi, who broke his leg in an accident, had to remain the vehicle allegedly due to the doctor’s insistence.

The CHC staff denied Vasudevan permission to enter the hospital as the doctor was not present. Despite relatives requests, the doctor refused to admit the patient. When they asked him to give them the reason for denying the admission in writing, so that they can take Vasudevan back to the MCH, he refused that too. Later, the patient was admitted after local residents and local body intervened.

Judicial member of the Commission K Baijunath asked DMO to investigate into the incident and submit a report within four weeks. The medical officer of Thalakulathur Community Health Center has also been asked to give explanation in the matter.