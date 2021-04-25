STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Volcano that can erupt anytime: Pinarayi on Kerala’s Covid situation

If the state exercises enough caution, it can tide over the present crisis, he said.

Published: 25th April 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day when 26,685 Covid cases were reported and the test positivity showed a slight decline to settle at 20.35%, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan likened the pandemic situation in the state to a volcano that could erupt anytime. The chief minister said there was no need to panic seeing the Covid havoc in north Indian states. If the state exercises enough caution, it can tide over the present crisis, he said.

Strict action will be taken against those who spread misinformation that creates panic among the people. Pinarayi urged people to voluntarily adopt Covid restrictions so that the daily cases do not cross the state’s surge capacity. Social functions that can be postponed should be deferred by a month. The limit of 75 people for social functions can be further reduced by people voluntarily, he suggested.

The presence of the virus that has undergone genetic variation is strong in the second wave and people from other states should compulsorily undergo quarantine, the CM said. Strict action will be taken against those who violate quarantine. Break The Chain campaign needs to be strengthened in rural areas with the support of local bodies, he said. The CM said he has once again written to the PM saying it was unfair to charge states for Covid vaccine. 

