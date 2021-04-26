STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala all-party meeting rules out lockdown in state but weekend mini lockdown to continue

The meeting also decided to avoid victory celebrations on the day the votes in the Assembly elections in the state are counted. Party leaders were directed to communicate the decision to their workers

Published: 26th April 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 02:35 PM

Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram wearing a deserted look on Saturday after the state government imposed weekend restrictions similar to lockdown | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The all-party meeting held on Monday decided not to impose a lockdown in the state but decided to continue the weekend mini lockdown implemented last week.

Leaders of political parties who attended the meeting were unanimous in ruling out the lockdown, while they extended support for enforcing more restrictions in areas where the test positivity rate is high and in containment zones in general.

ALSO READ: Mass crowding, chaos at Thiruvananthapuram vaccine centre as people kept waiting for hours

It was decided that the district administrations can take a call on imposing severe restrictions in vulnerable areas according to the situation there.

The meeting also decided to avoid victory celebrations on the day the votes in the Assembly elections in the state are counted. Party leaders were directed to communicate the decision to their workers. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala told reporters that the party would direct its workers not to hold celebrations on the day of counting adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

