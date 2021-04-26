Panel to study issues of woman bankers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Women’s Commission will study the issues being faced by woman bank employees. It has asked women employees to send their complaints over e-mail.

Complaints received during the next six months will be examined and forwarded to the government along with detailed recommendations on further action, commission chairperson M C Josephine said in a statement.

She said some recent incidents have confirmed the popular notion that the banking sector is unfriendly towards the employees. Josephine cited the incidents, including the suicide of a Canara Bank assistant manager and a dismissal of the law officer of the same bank for exposing the corruption of the management.

“A large number of women employees are maintaining silence on the issues they face at the workplace. They can open up to the commission,” she said.

Josephine said the commission has registered a case based on the complaint filed by P N Sheeba, an officer at the Puthiyakavu branch of the Bank of Baroda. Sheeba is reported to have received an abusive phone call from her higher officer and that her salary was withheld illegally.

The complaint was filed by Sreenath Induchoodan, state secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation. Though the banking time has been restricted upto 2 pm in the wake of the pandemic, managements are forcing the employees, including women, to take duty in violation of the directive. This is an anti-women and anti-worker move, she said.

The complaints can be sent to keralawomenscommission@yahoo.co.in