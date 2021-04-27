Dowry harassment case filed against actor Adithyan Jayan

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Chavara police have registered a case against actor Adithyan Jayan based on a complaint filed by his wife actor Ambili Devi regarding harassment over dowry and raising death threats to her. Ambili had told the media on Monday that she would take legal action against Adithyan for defaming her on social media.

“I was mentally and physically abused repeatedly by my husband, even during my pregnancy. For the past few days, he has been speaking ill about my character without any proper evidence. I don’t want any other girl to suffer such brutal persecution. Hence, I have decided to fight him legally,” said Ambili. The actress stated that Adithyan challenged her saying he has connections with top officials and she could do nothing against him. However, Ambili said she has faith in the law.

For the past few days, both of them have been raising serious accusations against each other. On Sunday, Adithyan was found after attempting suicide. The actor who tried to slash his wrist, was found inside his car in Thrissur. He was rushed to the government hospital and was admitted to ICU. The doctors said his condition is satisfactory.

Ambili had alleged that Adithyan cheated her. She also complained that he had asked for a divorce while Adithyan came up with the allegation that she cheated him. Denying all allegations, he told she was using personal issues to defame him.