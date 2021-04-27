STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Full lockdown in Karnataka, partial in Kerala

Meanwhile, the Punjab government also announced stricter restrictions by advancing weekday curfew by two hours.

Published: 27th April 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples on the overbridge connecting the Majestic Bus Terminus and KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru on Monday | ASHISHKRISHNA HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/KOCHI/CHANDIGARH: With Covid-19 cases spiralling out of control, the Karnataka government on Monday announced a 14-day curfew across the state, while Kerala decided to enforce restrictions far more strictly starting Tuesday.

Briefing reporters, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said all commercial activities will remain prohibited, but manufacturing units (except garments factories), agricultural production, medical supplies production and construction activities will be allowed. 

“No public transport will be allowed, but movement of cargo and goods vehicles will not be hindered. Shops selling groceries, milk, meat and other essentials will be allowed to open between 6 am and 10 am every day. Night curfew, which is already in place between 9 am and 6 am, will continue. If cases do not come under control, then we may have to extend these restrictions for another week,” Yediyurappa said.

In Kerala, an all-party meeting on Monday decided against total lockdown, but gave the nod to enforce restrictions far more strictly. As part of the move, malls, bars, liquor outlets, cinema halls, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, gymnasiums and entertainment parks will be closed from Tuesday until further orders. All social, political, cultural and religious functions/gatherings are also prohibited until further orders. The number of attendees at weddings (two-hour duration) and funerals has been limited to 50 and 20, respectively. Weddings should be registered on the Covid19 Jagratha Portal, the government said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government also announced stricter restrictions by advancing weekday curfew by two hours. In a tweet, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said that the state was enforcing lockdown from 6 pm to 5 am on weekdays and a weekend lockdown that would begin at 6 pm on Friday until 5 am on Monday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Kerala partial lockdown lockdown COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp