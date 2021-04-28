STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala not to impose total lockdown, will buy one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Instead of a total lockdown, the state will enforce more stringent restrictions including measures taken in micro containment zones, night curfew and weekend restrictions

Published: 28th April 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

People waiting in a queue for the COVID-19 vaccination at Jimmy George Indoor stadium in Thiruvananthapuram (Express Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will not go in for a total lockdown for the time being as the state government is of the view that it would be a setback.

The decision was taken in the backdrop of the Union government proposal to enforce a lockdown in districts with over 15% Test Positivity Rate.

Instead of a total lockdown, the state will enforce more stringent restrictions including measures taken in micro containment zones, night curfew and weekend restrictions. A further decision on the lockdown would be taken after going through the surge in COVID-29 cases in the next phase.

The Centre has given shape to a proposal for a lockdown in around 150 districts across the country. As per the proposal exemption will be given to only some essential services. The Centre has also made it clear that the lockdown would be implemented only after consultation with the states concerned.

With vaccination for those above 18 years beginning on May 1, the state government also decided to buy one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This includes 70 lakh doses of Covishield and 30 lakh doses of Covaxin.

