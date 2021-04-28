STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mansoor murder: One more CPM worker arrested

Another CPM worker was arrested by the Crime Branch team which investigates the murder of IUML worker Mansoor in Kannur on Tuesday.

Published: 28th April 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Another CPM worker was arrested by the Crime Branch team which investigates the murder of IUML worker Mansoor in Kannur on Tuesday. According to the police, the person arrested by the team led by DySP P Vikraman is Aanakettiya Parambath Prasobh, 32, of Mundathode near Kadavathur. Though his name is not there in the list of accused in the murder case, police arrested Prasobh in connection with his suspected involvement in the attack. 

With this, the total number of persons arrested in connection with the murder of Mansoor rose to nine. The Crime Branch said it was Prasobh who had supplied the bombs which was used against Mansoor and Muhasin. The police also seized chemicals used in making bombs, an iron rod and a sword from the house of Prasobh during a raid conducted at his house jointly with the bomb and dog squads.

