No lockdown required on vote counting day: Kerala HC

The bench observed that the government is at liberty to invoke the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance against those violators of restriction order.

Published: 28th April 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

(Representational image | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing satisfaction over the necessary precautions taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the state government to curtail the spread of Covid-19 during the counting of votes on May 2, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to order a lockdown on the day. While disposing of the petitions seeking a directive to the government to impose a 48-hour lockdown from May 2, a division bench comprising Justice Ashok Menon and Justice C S Dias  observed it has nothing to add to the orders issued by the state government and ECI . 

Appearing for the state government, State Attorney K V Sohan submitted that the government has issued an order that only election-related counting arrangements, essential and emergency services would be allowed on May 1 and 2. Officials on election duty, candidates, counting agents and media representatives only would be allowed near each counting centre on May 2. 

