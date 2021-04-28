No lockdown required on vote counting day: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing satisfaction over the necessary precautions taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the state government to curtail the spread of Covid-19 during the counting of votes on May 2, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to order a lockdown on the day. While disposing of the petitions seeking a directive to the government to impose a 48-hour lockdown from May 2, a division bench comprising Justice Ashok Menon and Justice C S Dias observed it has nothing to add to the orders issued by the state government and ECI .

The bench observed that the government is at liberty to invoke the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance against those violators of restriction order. Deepu Lal Mohan, counsel for the Election Commission of India, submitted that the Commission has banned the victory processions. Only two people are allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election.

Appearing for the state government, State Attorney K V Sohan submitted that the government has issued an order that only election-related counting arrangements, essential and emergency services would be allowed on May 1 and 2. Officials on election duty, candidates, counting agents and media representatives only would be allowed near each counting centre on May 2.