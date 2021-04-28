PJ Joseph elected Kerala Congress chairman

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: As part of completing the merger process between Congress factions led by PC Thomas and PJ Joseph, which had commenced before the assembly elections, both factions conducted a joint meeting on Tuesday and elected PJ Joseph as chairman and PC Thomas as working chairman. The meeting also elected new office-bearers that include Mons Joseph (executive chairman), Joy Abraham (secretary general and office in-charge), TU Kuruvila (chief coordinator) and Francis George, Thomas Unniyadan, and Johnny Nellore (deputy chairmen).

Meanwhile, the first meeting after the merger witnessed some trouble after senior leader and former MP Francis George came out with strong protest against the manner in which the new office-bearers were elected. Francis George informed the party leadership that he won’t accept the position offered to him. PJ Joseph and other leaders intervened and started efforts to resolve the issues.

According to party insiders, Francis’ protest was part of the raging group war in the party that commenced shortly after Francis joined the party, quitting Kerala Congress (Democratic). “Francis was disturbed with the decision to create new posts like secretary general and chief coordinator, which are above party deputy and vice-chairmen. He had earlier informed this to party leader PJ Joseph, but was overlooked,” said a senior leader on condition of anonymity.Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, Francis said he had told the party leadership of his inconvenience in taking any position in the party for the time being. “I have no issues with the party and I will continue to work for the party as an ordinary member,” he said.

Apart from Francis, other senior leaders also shared their dissatisfaction covertly and overtly indicating that discontent is brewing in the party over the restructuring. With Covid-induced restrictions in place, meeting was held online, while senior leaders including Joseph, PC Thomas, TU Kuruvila, Johny Nellore, Joy Abraham, Thomas Unniyadan and others attended it from a private resort in Thodupuzha.