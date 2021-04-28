STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PJ Joseph elected Kerala Congress chairman

P J Joseph and other leaders intervened and started efforts to resolve the issues.

Published: 28th April 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: As part of completing the merger process between Congress factions led by PC Thomas and PJ Joseph, which had commenced before the assembly elections, both factions conducted a joint meeting on Tuesday and elected PJ Joseph as chairman and PC Thomas as working chairman. The meeting also elected new office-bearers that include Mons Joseph (executive chairman), Joy Abraham (secretary general and office in-charge), TU Kuruvila (chief coordinator) and Francis George, Thomas Unniyadan, and Johnny Nellore (deputy chairmen). 

Meanwhile, the first meeting after the merger witnessed some trouble after senior leader and former MP Francis George came out with strong protest against the manner in which the new office-bearers were elected. Francis George informed the party leadership that he won’t accept the position offered to him. PJ Joseph and other leaders intervened and started efforts to resolve the issues.

According to party insiders, Francis’ protest was part of the raging group war in the party that commenced shortly after Francis joined the party, quitting Kerala Congress (Democratic). “Francis was disturbed with the decision to create new posts like secretary general and chief coordinator, which are above party deputy and vice-chairmen. He had earlier informed this to party leader PJ Joseph, but was overlooked,” said a senior leader on condition of anonymity.Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, Francis said he had told the party leadership of his inconvenience in taking any position in the party for the time being. “I have no issues with the party and I will continue to work for the party as an ordinary member,” he said.

Apart from Francis, other senior leaders also shared their dissatisfaction covertly and overtly indicating that discontent is brewing in the party over the restructuring. With Covid-induced restrictions in place, meeting was held online, while senior leaders including Joseph, PC Thomas, TU Kuruvila, Johny Nellore, Joy Abraham, Thomas Unniyadan and others attended it from a private resort in Thodupuzha. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Congress PJ Joseph
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp