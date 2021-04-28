Vote counting: Covid vaccine certificate or RT-PCR report mandatory

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the steep surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the government has made it mandatory the final vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR report, obtained within 72 hours of the start of counting, for officials on election duty, candidates, counting agents and media representatives attending the vote counting on May 2.

The Chief Electoral Officer has directed the Health Secretary to make arrangements for conducting RT-PCR test on them on April 29. As per the counting day guidelines issued by the Election Department, the above mentioned category should undergo an RT-PCR test. If taking an RT-PCR test is not possible, an antigen test taken on May 1 will be sufficient.