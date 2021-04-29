Kerala slashes RT-PCR test cost to Rs 500

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RT-PCR tests in private labs will be available at Rs 500 per test as the state government capped the price on Thursday.

The charge is inclusive of swab charges, PPE kits, and test kits. The decision was taken after it was found that the ICMR-approved kits have become cheaper in the market, said Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Earlier, the government reduced the price from Rs 2,100 to Rs 1,500 on January 1. But it was later revised to Rs 1,700 after private laboratories sought a favourable verdict from the High Court, on February 10.

The price of RT-PCR was Rs 2,750 to begin before October last year. The test is conducted free of charge in government labs.

The rates in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are at Rs 1,200 and Rs 800 respectively.