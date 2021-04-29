STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KGMOA urges two-week lockdown in Kerala to contain COVID-19 spread

The need now is to ensure people do not move around in public places and remain in their homes, the association said.

Published: 29th April 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Lockdown

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Kerala witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) on Thursday urgedthe LDF government to clamp a two-week lockdown to quell theswell.

The state had onWednesday reported the highest single day spike of 35,013, pushing the total cases to 14.95 lakh and active cases to 2.66 lakh.

Pointing out that since the state was in the grip of a severe spread of the virus, a two-week lockdown was necessary the association said in a letter to stateChief Secretary,Dr V P Joy.

Studies have shown that the mutant strains were getting transmitted from person to person through the atmosphere and this results in the spread of the virus from an infected person to 100 others.

The need now is to ensure people do not move around in public places and remain in their homes, the association said.

ALSO WATCH:

It also sought an increasein the strength of doctors and other medical staff, more domiciliary care centres and CFLTCs (Covid First Line Treatment Centres) should be set up at the block level and tele-consultation facilities should be provided.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had earlier suggested a week-long lockdown.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Wednesday made it clear that there were no plans for a state- wide lockdown as of now, but more restrictions would be put in place in a stringent manner.

"We are not planning for a lockdown now. If it is needed, we will think about it. But that will be a last resort. We will fight the pandemic by implementing stringent restrictions," Vijayan had said.

