Oxygen parlour opened at Manarcad, more to be set up across Kottayam

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a novel initiative to provide oxygen to patients who are in need, the Kottayam district administration will open oxygen parlours across the district. The first parlour was opened at the Covid care centre set up at St Mary’s church auditorium in Manarcad on Wednesday. This is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the state.

With Covid positive cases skyrocketing in the district, patients who are under home isolation can check oxygen level in blood and receive oxygen if required from these centres. District collector M Anjana inaugurated the parlour at Manarcad in the presence of district police chief Shilpa Deviah. According to Anjana, oxygen parlours were being set up at the local level considering the situation where most of the Covid victims were staying at home. “It also helps reduce the risk of delay in treatment if there is a sudden change in oxygen level,” she said.

Covid patients staying at home can come to the parlour adhering to Covid protocol and get tested and receive oxygen if needed. It uses a concentrator machine that can deliver oxygen 24 hours a day. It can deliver five litres of oxygen (93 per cent) per minute. The machine stores oxygen from the atmosphere and hence there is no situation wherein the stock runs out. A single unit costs up to Rs 50,000.

Covid patients, who arrive at the parlour can rest for two minutes before first checking the oxygen level in the blood with a pulse oximeter. Oxygen parlour should not be used if the oxygen level in the blood is more than 94%. However, if the oxygen level is less than 94%, the machine can be used. After sanitizing the oxygen mask inside the kiosk, people can put mask in such a way that it covers the nose and mouth and then the machine can be turned on to inhale oxygen.

After 10 minutes of use, the oxygen level is measured again and if it is above 94%, the patient can return home. If not, patient can use the machine one more time. This is the first time in the state that such a system has been set up for patients staying at home.

The district collector informed that the system will be set up in all CFLTCs and other convenient centers in the district. She also requested the cooperation of voluntary organisations, residents associations and individuals to make more machines available to the needy.CFLTC nodal officer Dr Bhagyashree and district mass media officer Domi John were also present.