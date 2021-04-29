STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Oxygen parlour opened at Manarcad, more to be set up across Kottayam

In a novel initiative to provide oxygen to patients who are in need, the Kottayam district administration will open oxygen parlours across the district.

Published: 29th April 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kottayam District Collector M Anjana checking the newly installed oxygen parlour at Manarcad in Kottayam on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a novel initiative to provide oxygen to patients who are in need, the Kottayam district administration will open oxygen parlours across the district. The first parlour was opened at the Covid care centre set up at St Mary’s church auditorium in Manarcad on Wednesday. This is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the state.

With Covid positive cases skyrocketing in the district, patients who are under home isolation can check oxygen level in blood and receive oxygen if required from these centres. District collector M Anjana inaugurated the parlour at Manarcad in the presence of district police chief Shilpa Deviah. According to Anjana, oxygen parlours were being set up at the local level considering the situation where most of the Covid victims were staying at home. “It also helps reduce the risk of delay in treatment if there is a sudden change in oxygen level,” she said.

Covid patients staying at home can come to the parlour adhering to Covid protocol and get tested and receive oxygen if needed. It uses a concentrator machine that can deliver oxygen 24 hours a day. It can deliver five litres of oxygen (93 per cent) per minute. The machine stores oxygen from the atmosphere and hence there is no situation wherein the stock runs out. A single unit costs up to Rs 50,000.

Covid patients, who arrive at the parlour can rest for two minutes before first checking the oxygen level in the blood with a pulse oximeter. Oxygen parlour should not be used if the oxygen level in the blood is more than 94%. However, if the oxygen level is less than 94%, the machine can be used. After sanitizing the oxygen mask inside the kiosk, people can put mask in such a way that it covers the nose and mouth and then the machine can be turned on to inhale oxygen.

After 10 minutes of use, the oxygen level is measured again and if it is above 94%, the patient can return home. If not, patient can use the machine one more time. This is the first time in the state that such a system has been set up for patients staying at home.

The district collector informed that the system will be set up in all CFLTCs and other convenient centers in the district. She also requested the cooperation of voluntary organisations, residents associations and individuals to make more machines available to the needy.CFLTC nodal officer Dr Bhagyashree and district mass media officer Domi John were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kottayam Manarcad Oxygen COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp