Sandeep Nair, Sarith get bail in ED case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam principal sessions court, which is also the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, granted bail to the first accused Sarith PS and fourth accused Sandeep Nair in the gold smuggling incident in which diplomatic baggage was used to bring in contraband from the UAE.

Even though the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle behind the smuggling, objected to the bail claiming they are prime suspects, the court rules in favour of the duo considering the investigation against them has completed. They are currently in judicial custody as part of the probe in ED case since last October.

The court ordered the duo to execute a bond worth Rs 5 lakh with two solvent sureties. The court also asked them to surrender their passports.However, they will not be released from jail as they are in preventive detention under COFEPOSA in a case filed by the customs.