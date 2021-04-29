Stocks run out as demand for pulse oximeters goes up

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If it was infrared thermometer which was the most sought-after equipment during the first wave of Covid-19 which hit the state last year, now it is pulse oximeter which is in high demand during second wave. The demand for the device, which is used for measuring blood oxygen level, is high in the state as most of the medical shops are running out of stock. The dealers too are trying to bring in additional stock to meet rising demand.

“Soon after first wave of pandemic ended in January , the demand for devices like pulse oximeters came down. However, with news about acute oxygen shortage in hospitals being reported from across the country, and medical experts advising those with mild symptoms of Covid-19 and comorbidity to check oxygen level frequently, the demand for oximeters has seen a sudden surge, especially in the last 10 days,” said Ashkar A R, managing director, Pharma Distributors,Thiruvananthapuram.

He said that the MRP of a branded oximeter which was priced at Rs 2,999 earlier has now gone up to Rs 5,999 due to increase in demand. “Branded devices come up with a one-year replacement guarantee. The low priced variants which were priced at Rs 399 earlier have also seen an increase in its price and are now being sold at Rs 850 and above. It is not the dealers who are increasing the price but the manufacturers themselves,” he added.

In Kerala, the product mainly comes from manufacturers in Gurgaon, Delhi and Maharashtra. “The demand for oximeters is high in northern states. Hence we are not getting adequate stock from usual suppliers. We are now arranging stock from manufacturers in places like Bengaluru to meet the demand here,” said All Kerala Chemists and Drugs Association state president Mohan A N. He said that, in most of the places people have started panic buying as they believe that it is a must to have one oximeter at home. “We believe that it is a temporary demand . The demand is high even in areas like Kollam, where the pandemic situation is slightly better than other districts,” he said.

Meanwhile medical experts said that pulse oximeters, which come from trusted brands and are accurate, can be used to monitor oxygen level of those who are having symptoms of Covid-19. The normal oxygen level should be between 98 and 100. If the oxygen level is below 90, the situation is alarming and medical aid should be given to the person.