Travelling alone in trains a risky affair for woman passengers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With many opting to work from home, or preferring to use their own travel options, travelling alone in passenger trains is a risky affair for women these days. One major factor is the lack of policing in such trains.

The Punalur passenger train, in which a woman was robbed and attacked, did not have police personnel on duty. A senior RPF officer said security personnel are deployed only in night trains, i.e. between 6pm and 6am. “We have been deploying security personnel on long-distance trains. As this is train runs in the day, there was no security personnel on duty,” the officer said.

Kerala Railway Police inspector Abhilash A said the state police have taken necessary steps to deploy police personnel in all train services but the reduction in services and shortage of passengers, have created some confusion.

Another senior police officer said the number of travellers in passenger trains has come down drastically. “It’s really risky for women travelling alone as there are fewer people in each compartment these days. When the train is on the move, it will be hard for the people to hear any cries for help,” the officer said adding the criminals will be waiting for an opportunity to target woman travelling alone on sparsely crowded compartments.

As per 2019 crime data, there were 37 hurt cases registered in trains in the state while the number of cases of assault on women with the intent to outrage their modesty was 36. Kerala railway police had registered two rape cases, 196 theft cases, 25 robbery cases and one kidnapping and abduction case.

Liyons J, secretary of Friends on Rails, an association of passengers, said the safety of woman travellers has become a major concern because of the fewer number of passengers. “It’s really scary for women travellers these days even in long-distance express trains. Railways should do something immediately to ensure women’s safety,” he said.