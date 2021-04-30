STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Woman jumped off train fears yet another attack

The victim, Asha Murali, is admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi.

Published: 30th April 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The 31-year-old woman who jumped off a moving train following an assailant attack on Wednesday and being treated for head injuries is having recurring nightmares that he might come after her to the hospital. Even after a day of the shocking incident, the police have not nabbed the assailant who is identified as Babukuttan, a native of Nooranad, Alappuzha. The victim, Asha Murali, is admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi.

“Asha has been shifted from the ICU to a room in the hospital, but she is yet to recover from trauma. She still fears the assailant would come to the hospital and attack her. She is really frightened,” said husband Rahul Sadanandan, who is with her in the hospital.

Asha, a clerk at the higher secondary regional office in Chengannur, was attacked by the assailant immediately after the train started moving from the Mulanthuruthy station from where she had boarded.
Rahul said she is not ready to be alone after the incident. “She always needs someone’s presence near her. She can’t stay alone for more than a minute as the incident is flashing in front of her. We hope everything will be alright in a couple of days,” Rahul said. 

Asha also explained how he could escape from the assailant after the attack.“When she boarded the D8 compartment of the Guruvayur-Punalur train, no one was there inside the compartment. But when the train left, the assailant who was in the D10 compartment immediately entered D8 and threatened her to hand over the gold ornaments.

“Though she was ready to give the ornaments and money, she was dragged towards the door. When she got a chance, she tried to escape after hanging on to the door handle of the train. It took nearly 15 minutes for Asha to escape,” he added. The assailant escaped with her gold chain and bangle which cost around Rs 1 lakh, Rahul said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Womens safety
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp