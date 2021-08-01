Kottiyoor rape case: Victim approaches SC seeking nod to marry convicted ex-priest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The victim in the Kottiyoor rape case has approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to marry former Catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery, who had raped and impregnated her when she was a minor. The victim and the convict wish to get married and put an end to the stigma of being an unwed mother of a child who is to join the school shortly, the victim stated in the petition filed through advocate Alex Joseph.

But performance of their marriage while he is in jail was practically not possible and hence both the petitioner and the convict approached the Kerala High Court and sought two months’ interim bail to perform their marriage. The High Court unfortunately didn’t take into consideration the mental trauma of the petitioner, plight of the innocent child, restrained the marriage of the petitioner and the convict and dismissed the application, stated the victim.

The High Court had in February 2021 dismissed the plea of the convict seeking that he be released on bail for a period of two months, for the purpose of solemnising his marriage with the victim and also to make necessary arrangements before the Child Welfare Committee, Thalassery, to obtain the joint custody of their child ‘Dominic Savio’ from St Angelos Fondling Home, Wayanad. The petition filed by the survivor will come up before the Supreme Court on Monday. She also requested the court to release him on bail. It was her own decision to marry the convict, stated the petition.

The Pocso Special Court, Thalassery, had awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the convict. According to the prosecution, on a day in May 2016, the first accused induced the victim to go to his bedroom. Thereafter he committed rape and sexual assault. As a result, the victim became pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy on February 2 2017.