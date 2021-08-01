STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kottiyoor rape case: Victim approaches SC seeking nod to marry convicted ex-priest

As a result, the victim became pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy on February 2 2017.

Published: 01st August 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Fr Robin Vadakkumchery

Fr Robin Vadakkumchery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The victim in the Kottiyoor rape case has approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to marry former Catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery, who had raped and impregnated her when she was a minor. The victim and the convict wish to get married and put an end to the stigma of being an unwed mother of a child who is to join the school shortly, the victim stated in the petition filed through advocate Alex Joseph.

But performance of their marriage while he is in jail was practically not possible and hence both the petitioner and the convict approached the Kerala High Court and sought two months’ interim bail to perform their marriage. The High Court unfortunately didn’t take into consideration the mental trauma of the petitioner, plight of the innocent child, restrained the marriage of the petitioner and the convict and dismissed the application, stated the victim.

The High Court had in February 2021 dismissed the plea of the convict seeking that he be released on bail for a period of two months, for the purpose of solemnising his marriage with the victim and also to make necessary arrangements before the Child Welfare Committee, Thalassery, to obtain the joint custody of their child ‘Dominic Savio’ from St Angelos Fondling Home, Wayanad. The petition filed by the survivor will come up before the Supreme Court on Monday. She also requested the court to release him on bail. It was her own decision to marry the convict, stated the petition. 

The Pocso Special Court, Thalassery, had awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the convict. According to the prosecution, on a day in May 2016, the first accused induced the victim to go to his bedroom. Thereafter he committed rape and sexual assault. As a result, the victim became pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy on February 2 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kottiyoor rape case Supreme Court
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp